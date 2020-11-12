The Maine Nordiques and the Northeast Generals looked to be heading into overtime for the second time this season during a matchup Thursday, but Northeast’s Kyle Schroeder had other ideas.

The 19-year-old scored with 20 seconds remaining in the game to give Northeast a 3-2 victory at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Zach Lindewirth and Alexander Tertyshny notched the assists.

“Obviously it was a tough one, but I don’t think we played our best here today,” Maine Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. “So, that’s what happens.”

Howe expanded on the statement, saying the near two-week layoff since their last games against the Generals at home played a factor, but does not use it as an excuse. The team has had four games postponed in the past two weeks. Two games against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and a pair against the Maryland Black Bears were postponed.

Howe also said the team was fighting the puck and the skating could have been better. He feels with a game under their belt, the team should be ready to play tomorrow as they’re scheduled to finish the two-game road trip against the Generals.

Tertyshny, an American International College commit, factored in all three goals as he had a goal and two assists. Lindewirth had the other goal to go along with his assist on the game-winner.

“They present challenges. They obviously have gotten better here as the season has gone along,” Howe said. “It’s going to be up to us tomorrow to make sure we were better than we were tonight.”

Tertyshny gave the Generals a 2-1 lead as Eric Fawkes and John Musella set the goal up eight and half minutes into the third period.

Isaiah Fox notched his sixth goal of the season as the Long Island University commit tied the game for Maine (7-3-0, 14 points) on the power play just past the midway mark of the third period. Cannon Green and Stefan Owens notched the assists.

The Nordiques were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Generals went scoreless on their lone chance.

Lindewirth broke a scoreless tie in the second period as the Generals (4-7-0, 8 points) went up 1-0 six and half minutes into the period. The assists went to Andy Stoneman and Tertyshny.

With three minutes remaining in the second period, Tristan Fasig tied the game up for the Nordiques, with Caden Pattison setting the goal up.

Fasig was second on the team in shots in the game as he had five, one behind defenseman James Philipott.

Avery Sturtz made 33 saves for the Nordiques and Hugo Haas stopped 40 shots for the Generals.

“He’s a good goaltender,” Howe said of Haas. “We got to keep him moving east and west and putting bodies in front of him. It is a tough league and a league with good goaltending. I thought our goaltending was fantastic as well, but certainly gave up too many grade-A chances. I certainly anticipate we will see (Haas) tomorrow. So, we will have to make life more difficult on him.”

Haas went 1-1 two weeks ago against the Nordiques, defeating Maine 2-1 on Oct. 30 and losing 3-1 on Oct. 31.

