The Maine Nordiques will be off this weekend.

On Thursday morning the team released a statement that this weekend’s North American Hockey League games on Friday and Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee with the Maryland Black Bears have been postponed.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately the games originally scheduled for this weekend are being changed to a later date and time. Sorry for any inconvenience”

The statement also said any dinner passes purchased for this weekend’s games will be available to be credited for a later date.

Phone calls to Maine Nordiques owner Darryl Antonacci and head coach Nolan Howe went unanswered Thursday.

This is the second time this week the Nordiques had to postpone a game. Tuesday night’s game against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks was postponed by mutual agreement of the two teams.

Danbury also postponed its home games against the Black Bears last weekend.

The Nordiques’ three postponed games will likely be made up in February. The Nordiques have no games scheduled from Jan. 31 to Feb. 25. The league still hasn’t announced dates for the NAHL Showcase it usually holds in September or the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament which is usually held in February.

PHILPOTT NAMED NAHL DEFENSEMAN OF THE MONTH

On Wednesday, the NAHL named the players of the month for October and Nordiques’ James Philpott was named the defenseman of the month.

The 20-year-old Calgary, Alberta native had two goals and six assists in nine game so far. He was the Nordiques’ first round pick in the NAHL Entry Draft this past summer.

“His contributions on the offensive side of the ice as well as defensively, his ability to shut down a rush or jump into dangerous attacking position, and ultimately his hockey IQ, leadership and compete level make him a very attractive prospect not only for NCAA Division 1 college hockey, but also at professional level as well,” Howe said in a NAHL press release.

Isaiah Fox was named runner-up for forward of the month. The Long Island University commit is tied for the league lead with 11 points (five goals, six assists) with teammate Tyler Gaulin (four goals, seven assists). Goalie Tyriq Outen (4-2-0, 2.31 goals-against average and .939 save percentage) was named as honorable mention for goalie of the month.

NEW JERSEY TITANS ADD KERESZTES; DROP BLOMQUIST

The New Jersey Titans made some roster moves this week as they added former Twin City Thunder forward Levente Keresztes, who they drafted this summer and released Kerestzes’ former teammate Christian Blomquist.

Kerestzes had 12 goals and 30 assists last season with the Twin City Thunder’s National Collegiate Development Conference team. He was hoping to make the Youngstown Phantoms of the Tier I United States Hockey League where he was drafted this spring.

The USHL released opening night rosters on Monday as their season starts Friday and the 18-year-old was not on Youngstown’s roster. But goalie Kyle Chauvette, who was a tender of the Nordiques this spring made Youngstown’s roster.

Blomquist, who was the Thunder’s second-leading scorer last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games, only had one assist in three games with the Titans this season. He signed a tender with New Jersey this spring.

