WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Nov. 3
Men’s High Game scratch: Jeff Fournier 202; Stephen Adams 193, Wayne Doyen 190.
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 534; Mike Crandall 527; Wayne Doyen 482
Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman 255; Jeff Fournier 244; Stephen Adams 256;
Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 674; Stephen Adams 663; Ryan Cushman 641
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 215; Cathy Walton 173; Stephanie Millay 160;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 506, Cathy Walton 464 Stephanie Millay 352
Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 253; Peggy Needham 252 Cathy Walton 241 Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 668; Judy Cubby 632; Stephanie Millay 631
Wednesday Night Ladies Nov. 4
Teams: Designs by Darlene 57-23, Mines in the Gutter 52-28, Team #4 52-28, Bowling Belles 38-42, Just One More 37-43.
Games; Lynn Chellis 175, Vicky Kinsey 157, Lisa Dube 155, Kelly Couture 134, Carol North 134, Trish Davis 133, Hailee Perkins 130, Michelle Perkins 125, Kay Seefeldt 124.
Series: Lynn Chellis 436, Vicky Kinsey 412, Lisa Dube 386, Hailee Perkins 360, Kelly Couture 355, Kay Seefeldt 355, Carol North 349, Katie Dube 322 and Michelle Perkins 322.
