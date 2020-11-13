AUBURN — A motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon when his bike collided with a car on Turner Road.

Police shut down a section of Turner Road as emergency crews responded to the 2 p.m. crash near Townsend Brook Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with what was described as a serious leg injury. Early reports were that the driver of the car was not injured.

No further information was available about the victims.

Police kept some lanes shut down as the area was cleaned up and police began investigating the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: