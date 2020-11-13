Maine set another daily record with 244 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, continuing a disturbing upward trend that shows no sign of slowing down.

Three more people died as well.

It was the 5th consecutive day of at least 100 cases and the 10th time in the last 11 days the state has reached triple digits. The 7-day average daily cases also rose to 171 cases, the highest to date. One month ago, the 7-day average was 30 cases.

There have now been a total of 8,639 cases and 162 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine back in March. Over the last two weeks, there have been 16 new deaths, more than one per day. In the two weeks prior, there were none. Deaths often lag behind case spikes.

Hospitalizations also have been rising rapidly. On Friday, there were 13 new hospitalizations reported but the number currently hospitalized had not yet been updated. As of Thursday, there were 62 people hospitalized, including 16 in critical care, the most since June. This time last month, just eight people were in the hospital.

Maine’s rate of hospitalization, 4.6 per 100,000 people, still remains well below the national rate of about 13, but state officials are beginning to worry again about bed capacity if things continue to worsen.

Additional cases were reported Friday in every county except Sagadahoc, a sign that community spread has taken hold in many cities and towns across the state — even rural areas that had largely been spared from the virus.

Androscoggin County led the way with 68 new cases. Two of the three deaths also were residents of Androscoggin County. Cumberland (40), York (33) and Penobscot (27) also saw high numbers of new cases Friday.

Health officials say the recent increase has been driven more by smaller indoor gatherings where people aren’t always masked or distanced, rather than the larger gatherings that defined the early days of the pandemic.

New cases also continue to significantly outpace recoveries, which has driven the number of active cases over 2,000 for the first time — three times what it was one month ago.

“The virus is here, it is all around us and it’s spreading with ferocity,” Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday during a briefing with reporters.

Many states have seen precipitous and even record-breaking rises in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the last several weeks as the winter months approach and more people move indoors, where the risk of the virus spreading is greater.

On Thursday, the United States set a record for the 7th time in the last nine days with more than 152,000 cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10.8 million cases and more than 240,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States. Both are far and away the most of any country.

This story will be updated.

