WALES — The fire department reports that Route 126 near the Monmouth town line is closed after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

filed under: