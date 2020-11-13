LEWISTON — The mayor is accepting applications from registered voters in Ward 7 who are interested in serving on the School Committee.

Applications for the term that expires January 2022 are available at the city clerk’s office and on the city’s website.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and must be residents of Ward 7. Applications must be submitted to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The City Council is scheduled to confirm the appointment Dec. 1, City Clerk Kathy Montejo said in a news release.

The appointee will complete the two-year term of Ryan Donovan, a Lewiston native who graduated from Lewiston High School in 2015. He had served from January 2020.

Donovan resigned effective Nov. 1 because he moved out of the ward, School Committee Chairwoman Megan Parks said Friday.

“He was an excellent contributor to the School Committee,” Parks said. “The fact that he was so relatable to our students because of his age definitely made him an asset.”

Donovan has agreed to continue to serve on the curriculum and finance subcommittees as a community member, she said.

Ward 7 comprises portions of Lincoln, Lisbon and Pleasant streets and parts of East Avenue, Webber Avenue, Scribner Boulevard and surrounding neighborhoods.

Questions about the procedures for nomination can be directed to the city clerk’s office at 513-3124. Questions about the tasks and duties of committee members can be directed to the Lewiston School Department.

