Tenet (2020)
November 13, 14 & 15 2020
SHOWTIMES:
Friday & Saturday: 5 & 8 PM
Sunday: 2 & 5 PM

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Rated PG-13 | 2h 30min | Action, Sci-Fi.

