AUBURN – Theresa L. Ellis, 92, formerly of Minot, died peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn after a brief illness. She was born on June 25, 1928 in Glens Falls, N.Y., the daughter of Ubald and Greziella Lemery.On May 29, 1949, she married the love of her life, Raymond O. Ellis. They were married 63 years until his death in September 2012. Throughout their marriage they lived in New York, Florida and finally settling in Maine for the past 55 years.Prior to her marriage, she worked as a telephone operator. She then became involved in the various Catholic church women’s groups and was also a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Post #150 for 40 years.She was a loving and devoted housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, bake and spend time with her family as they were the most important to her. She was a great lady and will have a special place in all our hearts.She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Brian) Carey, Susan (Cyril) Eddy and Nancy (Kevin) Twitchell, a son, John Ellis; her brother, Andrew (June) Lemery, her sister-in-law, Justine Lemery; grandchildren, Kimberly Doucette and partner George, Kasey (Allen) Davis, Patrick Carey, Megan (Alex) Rand, Ashley (Ryan) Robbins, Kenyon Twitchell, Kaylee Ellis and Brianna Ellis; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Brady Doucette, Chase, Cohen and Reid Robbins, Ellis Rand, Autumn and Lennon Twitchell, and Brody Roy; and many nieces and nephews.Besides her spouse, she was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Charles “Chuck” and Francis (Hank) Lemery and her sister, Isabelle Pashby.The family wishes to thank the staff at Clover Manor and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name toAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice,15 Strawberry Ave.,Lewiston, ME 04240.