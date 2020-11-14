Fans wanting to watch the Dirigo vs Mountain Valley field hockey game Tuesday afternoon were forced to watch from outside the field due to COVID-19 restrictions. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mountain Valley’s Rylee Sevigny, right, dribbles past Dirigo’s Jayce Brophy during Tuesday’s game in Rumford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mountain Valley’s Autumn Freeman, left, can’t get to Dirigo’s Grace Robbins as she takes a shot on goal past Mountain Valley goalie Brooke Brown. Dirigo’s Lizzie White was waiting in front of the goal and hit it in to score in Dirigo’s 7-4 victory in Rumford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mountain Valley field hockey coach Melissa Forbes talks to her team during halftime during Tuesday’s game against Dirigo in Rumford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Dirigo’s Abby Stevens saves a goal as she deflects a pass during Tuesday’s game in Rumford as Falcon’s Brielle Flynn waits to slam it into the goal. Dirigo goalie, Allie Dyke, left, had just made a save but the rebound deflected to a Falcon who tried to pass it to Flynn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Dirigo field hockey coach Gretchen Curtis talks to her team at halftime during Tuesday’s game against Dirigo. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mountain Valley’s Mallorie Bourrett, middle, and Rylee Sevigny, right, block a pass by Dirigo’s Abby Stevens during Tuesday’s game in Rumford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Dirigo Cougars, Dirigo High School, field hockey, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mountain Valley High School, Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles