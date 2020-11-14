Local veterans were on hand for the positioning of the LTV A-7D Corsair II fighter jet onto a concrete pedestal in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Saturday morning. From left are Bert Dutil, Charlie Paul, Del Gendron (seated), Jerry DeWitt and Norm Cote. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jerry DeWitt anchors the tires of the LTV A-7D Corsair II fighter jet into place on a concrete pedestal in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Saturday morning. DeWitt is the chairman of the Lewiston & Auburn Veterans Council Chairman, and has been central to the movement to develop the park. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A fighter jet is put into place on concrete pedestals by crane on Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston, the culmination of more than two years of work by the Lewiston & Auburn Veterans Council. The LTV A-7D Corsair II, which had been located in an airfield in Helena, Montana, was painted in the camouflage pattern used during the Vietnam War and was assembled and repaired with help from local Vietnam veterans. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
