Saturday, November 14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

10 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

5:05 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

BOXING
8 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Michigan State

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall

ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Army at Tulane

ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty

FOX — Texas Christian at West Virginia

FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

1 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky

ESPN — Colorado at Stanford

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

FOX — Southern California at Arizona

4 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa

FOX — Oregon at Washington State

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan

ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State

ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon State at Washington

GOLF
1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

RODEO
7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United

SWIMMING
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final

