|Saturday, November 14
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
|5:05 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Michigan State
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall
ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Army at Tulane
ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty
FOX — Texas Christian at West Virginia
FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky
ESPN — Colorado at Stanford
ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
FOX — Southern California at Arizona
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech
|5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
FOX — Oregon at Washington State
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan
ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State
ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
|10:30 p.m.
FS2 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon State at Washington
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|RODEO
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United
|SWIMMING
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final
