AUBURN – Marilyn Arlene Vanier, 87, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, after a fall at home on June 5 resulting in a broken leg and hip followed by major complications. Marilyn was born on April 18, 1933, the only daughter of Arthur John Vanier, Sr. and Ruth Margaret Kimball.

In her youth, Marilyn was active in sports, participating in swimming, badminton and basketball teams while attending Portland High School. While she lived at 71 Mountfort St. in Portland, she would swim in the frigid Maine waters at the nearby Eastern Promenade beach. Marilyn graduated from Portland High School on April 16, 1951. Later, in 1959, she lived at 51 Kellogg St. in Portland.

Marilyn’s first job was as a bookkeeper at Union Mutual Bank, in Portland. She later worked for Casco Bank and Trust Co. in Portland and still later for People’s Bank in Lewiston, with a vice president title! Marilyn retired at the age of 67.

Marilyn never knew her mother who passed away on May 20, 1933, a month after Marilyn was born. Marilyn was a true care-giver, always living with and taking care of her blind father until his passing on March 16, 1975. She also helped with her brother “Jack’s” (Arthur J. Vanier Jr.) stepchildren, Paul, Kathleen, and Linda Mikkelsen as he married Mary Elizabeth (Fickett) Mikkelsen. The blended Vanier and Mikkelsen families lived together at 178 Gamage Ave. in Auburn. Marilyn later moved next door, to 179 Gamage Avenue for a few years, then moved to Leesburg, Fla. in 2005 to live adjacent to a long-time good friend, Mildred “Bunny” (Curit) Flynn and to be closer to her nephew, Paul Mikkelsen in Fort Pierce, Fla. Marilyn was never married, nor did she have any children.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; and her only brother, Arthur John “Jack” Vanier Jr.; and her two beloved cats, Mr. Cat and Angus. Jack had a son, Marilyn’s only biological nephew, Calvin Vanier.

Marilyn was an animal lover and regularly supported many such organizations.

A small graveside service will preside over Marilyn’s burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, in Auburn on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the Fortin Group / Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home 783-8545.

Please donate, in Marilyn’s name, to a national animal rescue organization or local pet rescue.

