FARMINGTON – Harold L. Heath, 87, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington after a short stay. He was born Feb. 21, 1933, in Waterford, the son of Bertrand and Miranda (McCallister) Heath.

After the death of his mother, he was raised and adopted by his uncle and aunt, Carl and Winnie Heath. He was a 1952 graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. He was a proud ski jumper and had jumped the Berlin, N.H. ski jump. On June 4, 1955 in Rumford, he married Barbara S. Jaros.

Harold worked as a lineman for Central Maine Power for 34 years, retiring in 1988. He was proud to be one of the last spike climbers for C.M.P. He enjoyed making furniture and gifting it to family and friends. He had his pilot’s license and owned his own plane. He was a member of the Bowman Air Field Flying Club and he and Barbara were known to their CB friends as “Thunder” and “Lightening”. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family by singing country music and playing his guitar.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas Heath and his wife Kathleen of Sidney, and Gregory Heath and his wife Vicki of Jay, one daughter, Diane Bryant of Auburn; four grandchildren, Kyle and Cameron Bryant, Heather Crocker and her husband Jason, and Roxanne Welch and her husband Kevin; six great-grandchildren, Adam, Jonathan, Abigial, Jonas, Emily, and Cole; one brother, Kenny, and two sisters, Audrey and Eleanor. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara S. Heath, seven brothers and three sisters.

At Harold’s request there will be no funeral service. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

