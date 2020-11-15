Favorites of the past week from the Sun Journal photo staff.
Norm Bussierre performs taps during a Veteran's Day ceremony in Lewiston on Nov. 11.
Mark Arel removes a dock from Middle Range Pond in Poland at dusk on Nov. 9. He was working with a crew from What's Up Docks, removing them from Cyndi's Dockside Restaurant & Boathouse. "We would be doing this in any weather so we lucked out with this sweet stretch," said Arel as he and his brother walked a section onto dry land.
Emma Hefty, second from right, reacts after a gust of wind blows the Letter of Intent off the table right after she finished signing it Nov. 10 in front of Edward Little High School. The three-sport athlete will be swimming for Division I Merrimack College. Joining Hefty at the table are, from left, her brother, Brooks, mother Rebecca and father, Michael.
Adam McFarland prepares to weigh a white-tailed deer Nov. 12 at Sabattus Deer Processing in Sabattus. Will Detert of Brunswick shot the 10-point, 187-pound buck.
Alice Boudreau, 15, of Raymond straightens the ribbon stretched between two trees prior to the trail-dedication ceremony in memory of Boudreau's mother in Auburn on Nov. 8. Boudreau joined a large group of mountain bikers, hikers and family members who attended the dedication ceremony for "Carrie On," a 1.3-mile mountain bike trail at Mount Apatite in Auburn. The trail is named in memory of Carrie Boudreau, Alice's mother and an avid mountain biker from Raymond who died of cancer in April. She was 53.
Ahyanna Carithers, 17, gets ready to snuff out the fire Nov. 7 as Terri Wentzel places another piece of pottery into the fire at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Wenzel, an EL art teacher, and a few students fired 30 pieces of pottery using a technique called Raku. The process involves using glazes that take three days to make and placing the pieces into a combustion chamber briefly before the fire is snuffed out. Wentzel typically teaches advanced pottery students Racu, but since students are in the studio for such a brief time because of COVID-19, Wentzel is teaching all her pottery students, as well as interested elementary and middle school students, the process through videos recorded during the firing. "I feel like they have been cheated," said Wentzel. "So, I wanted to give something back to them." Carithers, a senior, and Princess Monday, a junior in the background, said they spent a lot of time in Wentzel's pottery studio after school before COVID-19 restrictions were set in place.
Connor Elsman catches some air as he goes over a jump in front of his house on Marston Street in Norway on Nov. 9. He and two of his friends were enjoying the unseasonably beautiful weather.
Robert Leveillee of Mountain Valley High School spins to avoid Chase Nelson of Dirigo High School during the first half in Rumford on Nov. 13.
Fans wanting to watch Dirigo take on Mountain Valley in field hockey action Tuesday afternoon were forced to watch from outside the field due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A test technician takes a self-administered swab from a woman Nov. 13 at the COVID-19 mobile testing site at Great Falls Plaza in Auburn.
Lydia Roy and the Monmouth cross country team climb the publicly accessible fire tower at the summit of Mt. Pisgah in Winthrop on Nov. 11. The group ran to the top of the mountain together as a sign of unity after the state championships had been canceled.
