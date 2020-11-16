Award-winning Maine author Kate Christensen will be featured in an online interview as part of the “Meet the Author” series from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, hosted by the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell. Please join us as Christensen discusses her connections to Maine and her success as a memoirist, foodie, and novelist. To join this free Zoom event, visit the library website at www.hobbslibrary.org and click on the Zoom link by 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Christensen is the author of seven novels, including “The Great Man,” which won the 2008 PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction, and most recently “The Last Cruise.” She is also the author of two food-centric memoirs, “Blue Plate Special,” and “How to Cook a Moose,” the featured book which won the 2016 Maine Literary Award for Memoir. Her shorter pieces have appeared in many publications including Tin House, the Baffler, Down East, Portland Magazine, Vogue, Elle, Bookforum, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Food and Wine, as well as many anthologies.

“That Christensen, the award-winning author of such novels as “The Epicure’s Lament” and “The Great Man,” ended up in Maine is her good fortune, and therefore ours,” says the Washington Post about her memoir, “How to Cook A Moose.” “The Pine Tree state is a food lover’s paradise. The author enriches the book with her adopted state’s history of lobsters, tales of foraging for black trumpet mushrooms and stories of intrepid Mainers who have worked the land.”

“Meet the Author” series is sponsored by Bridgton Books in Bridgton and White Birch Books in North Conway, New Hampshire, where you can pick up the authors’ latest releases.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming events

Thursday, Nov. 19: Kate Christensen – Award-Winning Novelist and Memoirist

Thursday, Dec. 17: Dave Patterson – Notable Debut Novelist

Thursday, Jan. 28: Stephen King – Open invitation for donors and Friends of the CHM Library.

