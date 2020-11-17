FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A local man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his garage/workshop caught fire and destroyed everything in it including a vehicle, and damaged his mobile home at 650 Foster Hill Road, Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said.

About 20 firefighters from several departments responded to the report of fire at 12:46 p.m. Foster Hill Road is also Route 145.

Homeowner Robert Brooks was draining gas from a car he had planned to take to the scrap yard, Boyd said. He had a battery charger charging a battery on his work bench. Brooks told Boyd that he believes he must have bumped it and caused a spark, which ignited the gas fumes, he said. There were three or four gallons of gas in the pan.

The fire extended into the kitchen end of the mobile home, which was 6 to 6 feet away from the garage/workshop. The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area of the home and heat and smoke damage to the rest of the home, Boyd said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel treated Brooks at the scene. His shirt and gloves also caught on fire, Boyd said.

Firefighters had to truck water from the last hydrant in Strong, which is on Route 145 and about 4 1/2 to 5 miles away from the scene.

Firefighters from Strong were assisted by departments from Salem Township, New Vineyard, Phillips and Kingfield. A rapid intervention team from Farmington Fire Rescue Department also responded but were turned back en route to the fire, Boyd said.

There is no insurance on the property.

