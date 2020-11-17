Wilton Selectboard Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, November 17
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the selectboard meetings of Nov. 2, 2020
Item 2: Public hearing — medical marijuana cultivation and retail stores
Item 3: Consideration of four medical marijuana cultivation permits and three renewal permits for medical marijuana retail stores
Item 4: Consideration of fire department capital purchases
a. generator for public safety building
b. gear extractor
Item 5: Manager’s report
a. Maine DOT paving 2021 in Wilton
b. report of broadband committee meeting
c. ATV Wilton downtown access
Item 6: Other business
