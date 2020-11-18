REGION — Members of local veterans organizations and their auxiliaries recognized area veterans on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 color guard first led the group onto the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge over the Androscoggin River. Chaplain Larry Bilodeau gave a prayer, Janice Sweeney dropped a wreath into the river and Lane-Dube AMVETS Post 33 bugler George St. Pierre played taps. Livermore Falls police officers halted traffic on the bridge during the service.

The group next made its way to the Veterans Memorial at Brettuns Center in Livermore. The color guard marched to the memorial, Bilodeau gave a prayer, VFW Auxiliary President CJ Jerry placed the wreath and St. Pierre played taps.

Similar ceremonies were then held at the World War II Monument in Chisholm Square in Jay, World War II Memorial in Union Park in Livermore Falls and Veterans Memorial at the municipal building in Fayette.

“Let us remember the brave men and women living and dead who have served their county in the armed forces,” St. Pierre said in Union Park. “Accept our thanksgiving for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families that have purchased for us a free land.

“Let us never take for granted their devotion to liberty … giving them the honor and respect they deserve.”

