Thrift store
JAY — Come to the “Grand Opening” of the St. Rose of Lima Thrift Store at the Parish Hall, 1 Church St. on Nov. 21 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The five-room store is filled with household items, clothing for everyone, tools, toys, and much more! We are following Maine State CDC guidelines for your safety. All events are subject to change due to COVID-19. For updates go to stroseandstjosephmaine.org.
