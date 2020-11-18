On Saturday I received an e-mail request from President Donald J. Trump. Addressing me, as “Friend” he asked for a donation to his Official Election Defense Fund. He assured me that he “will NEVER stop fighting.” Not for himself, he claims, but for me. Why me? He never explained.

His appeal contains two other puzzling features. First he assumes that he’s my “all-time favorite President.” I have no idea from whom or where he got this idea. Calvin Coolidge is my all time favorite president. Second, he boasts that “the corona virus vaccine is underway and will be completed safely very soon.” This may be true, but his certainty seems overbold. There are reasons for continued testing after all.

I’ll not say that I don’t believe this claim, but I have to say that his habit of thundering overstatement makes it impossible to believe him. Nothing he approves of is merely good.” It is great, tremendous, incredible, outstanding, stupendous.

There will be readers inclined to protest that his left-lurching enemies go well beyond exaggeration with their inflamed prattle about our racist, Nazi, fascist, dictatorial, demented, xenophobic, felonious president, Many of those enemies even seem TO believe all of that. Others may figure it’s just good politics to pretend.

Trump’s preferred epithet for his individual enemies is “loser.” The Trump, in vivid, is a winner. He reminds us of this constantly. There are building, hotels, plazas named after him. That’s something to keep in mind as we watch his furious fight to retain his lease on the Oval Office. His minimum objective may be to make the case that he was re-elected—a winner whose victor’s crown was snatched away by left-lurching swindlers.

Disregarding Trump’s motives and bluster for the moment, these accusations about rigging are actually quite plausible. The left-lurchers’ undeniable motive is the desire for power. Their means might be found in their access to sympathetic liberal judges and state governments. The FBI has election crimes branches in all of its offices, but the Feds have had a 40-year-old policy of investigating fraud after certification. William Barr, Trump’s Attorney General, recently changed that policy, but not in time to validate the election by early January. Corrupt elections may be audited, forensically investigated, and the perpetrators brought to court. Some may go to jail, but installing Biden as president is a whole different operation. There are people who report hearing dozens of retired Chicago employees brag about “arranging” Kennedy election over Nixon. There were indictment brought against 677 officials. Didn’t change the outcome. Corrupt Chicago election officials went to jail for fabricating 100,000 fraudulent votes in the 1982 Illinois elections, Philadelphia, presently at the center of attention, also has its share of corrupt officials.

So, there’s a lot of history, plenty of irregularities and a variety of suspicious events that justify doubts about Biden’s vote totals. but it doesn’t seem likely that the investigation process will deny Joe Biden the prize he has sought for so many years. Hunter Biden yet discover an Ali Baba’s cave stuffed full of gilded opportunities due to a president’s relatives

Cheer up. If the pandemic gets really hectic we won’t be worrying about politics very much. I’ve read that mutating viruses are full of unpleasant surprises.

Remember this. If the future of the United States of America depends on a single man and a single election that it may already be beyond redemption.

John Frary of Farmington, the GOP candidate for U.S. Congress in 2008, is a retired history professor, an emeritus Board Member of Maine Taxpayers United, a Maine Citizen’s Coalition Board member, and publisher of FraryHomeCompanion.com. He can be reached at [email protected]

