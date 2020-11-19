BETHEL — The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society’s annual event, “Christmas at the Moses Mason House,” is set to happen this year, with open houses being offered on both the first and second Saturdays in December. The first open house is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. and the second, Saturday, Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

The December 5th open house will include a special “Children’s Half Hour,” from 4:30 to 5 p.m., which will consist of a quick tour and a chance for children to drop off a letter for Santa in Dr. Mason’s original Bethel Post Office desk. A short holiday story might be included, also, depending on safety guidelines.

The 1813 house will be dressed in its usual 19th century holiday decor for both Saturdays, the old fireplaces will be warming and there will be a showing of Rufus Porter style murals.

This year, people interested in going are being asked to sign up for a “pod time” to take a tour of the house. Pods leave every 15 minutes and masks are required during the tour.

People who want to attend can sign up for a pod time online at bethelhistorical.org or by calling 207-824-2908. When people sign up, the MBHS is requesting that they list the number of people in their pod (BHS is requesting pods of at least four) and provide contact information for one person in the group.

The tour will start in the barn and move room to room in one direction, showing people the different set ups of each room and then ending at the outdoor garden, where hot mulled cider will be offered.

The museum does not charge for this event, but will gladly accept donations.

The Robinson House Museum and Shop will be open both Saturdays, with historical toys, local books and locally made products being some of the items for sale.

This event is subject to change and people who plan on going should go to the website to check for any updates prior to the event.

