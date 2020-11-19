100 Years Ago: 1920

“Wa-al I reckon I’ll get out the old snow shovel and polish her up.” He hauled himself slowly out of the Auburn drug store and plodded out in the cold sleet which was driving down the street. “I’ve got around four miles of driveway and sidewalk to mop up before noon!” Clift turned the collar up around his neck and the rest of the members watched him disappear around the corner.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Charles P. Wight Jr. is general chairman of the Garden Club’s table of Christmas decorations and greens, a feature of the WLU Harvest Bazaar to be held at the clubhouse on Elm Street, Auburn, Monday between ten and five o’clock. Assisting Mrs. Wight at the table will be Mrs. William Lindquist, Mrs. Fred Huntress, Mrs. Gerald Thorne and Mrs. Joseph Woodhead. A chicken menu is being prepared for the luncheon to be served between 11:30 and one o’clock. Mrs. Otis Haskell is chairman, Mrs. Caroline Kiein, co-chairman and workers include, Mrs. Sam Bennett, Mrs. Linwood Cements, Mrs. Carroll McGilvery, Mrs. Joseph Reardon and Mrs. Gerald Thorne.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Konrad Bailey of Farmington is a farmer, and his range of knowledge is as wide as the fields he hays in the dog days of summer. “What we have to understand is you can’t just be a dumb farmer. You have to be a nutritionist, a soil scientist, a geneticist, an accountant, an electrician, a mechanic, a carpenter and a good manager. That’s a partial list of all the things you need to do to survive as a farmer,” Bailey says. “How can you be a dumb farmer if you need to know all that to survive in today’s economy?” he asks. Bailey has short dark hair, alert blue eyes and an outdoor complexion, He is dressed for farm work in a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a baseball cap and black sneakers. In the Bailey Hill Farm milking barn, a lone Holstein nods in her stall. The other 50 milk cows are on their way to pasture, standing or lying in black-and-white clumps in the still green fields.

