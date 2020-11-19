LIVERMORE — The Livermore Planning Board heard details Thursday night of a five-lot subdivision proposed for between Norlands Road and Bartlett Pond.

The site that would be subdivided, about 27 acres, is owned by the Washburn-Norlands Foundation Inc., according to Stuart Davis of Davis Land Surveying.

“The property lies within the general development, limited residential and resource protection zones,” he said. “Lots 2 through 5 will have deeded access to the boat launch area on Lot 1, at the south end of Bartlett Pond.”

A road used for ice harvesting runs through the property, according to Davis.

Each lot would have restrictions, and lots 2 through 5 would be expected to keep the ice road clear of structures and debris so the road could be used by the Norlands Living Center during winter, Davis added.

“As a nonprofit, you might ask why we’re selling,” said Chandler Buie, a trustee for Washburn-Norlands Foundation. “The mansion is in dire need of painting. Fundraising is challenging enough without throwing COVID-19 into the mix.”

Paint for the mansion and other capital improvements, such as steeple restoration and finishing the barn, could be considered, Buie said.

Aaron Miller, the town’s administrative assistant, said once the application is deemed complete, a public hearing could be scheduled and the application could go to the board for possible approval.

“It states in our ordinance an ordinance can’t be deemed complete until we have receipts from direct abutters,” board member Travis Tardif said.

The public hearing could be held at the next regular meeting of the Planning Board, provided the information needed to complete the application was available, Miller said.

The board also deferred approval of proposed changes submitted by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery to Code Enforcement Officer Terry Pinkham because no new structures are included.

The existing 1820s farmhouse at 1425 Federal Road (Route 4), next to the farm market, would be renovated and the current wine tasting room moved there from the market, according to owner Rob Boothby.

“We also want to sublease the barn to the A-T (ataxia-telangectasia) project for a dessert stand fundraiser,” he added.

The board also approved Mystic Adventures, a spiritual counseling and healing home business owned by Debora Levensailor.

