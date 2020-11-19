To the Editor:

The recent passing of Frank Vogt brings to mind many vivid memories of drama with all kinds of plays and other theatrical escapades during my years at Gould Academy. I also enjoyed the year I that was I was in his English class. The other three years were memorable with all kinds of drama and learning how to “star” in one act plays!

It was a remarkable experience and I never forgot so much of the humor and escapades that made this chapter of my life so vivid. Frank never forgot some of the twists and turns that he oversaw with me. How hard we laughed every time we recalled those incredible episodes! To be “at home” on the stage has stayed with me through many aspects of my life.

Thanks, Frank!

Stan Howe

Bethel

