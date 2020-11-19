DIXFIELD — Regional School Unit 56 with schools in Dixfield and Peru are closed after a COVID-19 case was reported in the district, according to a letter to students and families Wednesday from Superintendent Pam Doyen.

The case involves two students with COVID-19 from the same family at Dirigo Elementary School in Peru. Because of the possibility that other staff or students came into contact with the elementary school students, that school as well as T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School and Dirigo High School, both in Dixfield, are “closed to students for 72 hours for contact tracing as well as thorough sanitizing and disinfecting,” Doyen’s letter said.

All students will receive remote instruction while the school buildings are closed and in-person learning will resume on Monday.

On Thursday Doyen said that the district’s prior COVID case occurred on Sept. 14 and that its school buildings closed for 14 days at that time.

“If we have one case, we’re out for 72 hours for contact tracing and cleaning, and then if we have more than one case within a 14-day period we go out for 14 days,” Doyen said. The district was back in session since Sept. 29 with in-person learning and virtual learning for students who have chosen that option.

