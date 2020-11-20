Thrift Store



JAY — The Thrift Store at St Rose of Lima Parish hall will take place on Nov. 21 at 1 Church St in Jay, with special hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are three new rooms and furniture. The purchases support community outreach programs.

In conjunction with the Thrift Store, the St. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov 20 & 21. Friday the hours will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov 21, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be a $100 scratch ticket board, Christmas centerpieces, Ora Breads and take out of fish chowder, turkey pies and apple pies. For more information on pre-ordering visit stroseandstjosephmaine.org. Please follow Maine CDC guidelines.

