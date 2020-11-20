JAY — A driver was injured Thursday night after she lost control of her car coming down a steep hill on Elm Street, and it went off the road, rolled over and struck a truck parked in a driveway at a residence, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Friday.

The car came to rest on its side, he said. Firefighters were able to get the woman’s husband, who was passenger, out of the car by opening a door but had to stabilize the car and cut the roof off it to get the driver out, he said.

Police officials were unavailable Friday to release names of the couple.

The man was checked out at the scene by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and the driver was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Booker said. He did not believe her injuries were life-threatening.

Jay police officer Mike Adcock responded to the accident reported at 8:13 p.m. along with firefighters. Livermore Falls police officer Stephen Gould responded to assist Jay.

The car was destroyed and the homeowner’s truck was severely damaged, Booker said.

