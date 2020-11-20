SABATTUS – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ricky Leonard Gustus, 63, of Sabattus, on Nov. 16, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice Home in Auburn with his beloved wife, devoted son and a special niece by his side following a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple cancers.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1956, son of the late Leonard A. Gustus and Dorothy I. (Smith) Gustus. He graduated from Leavitt Area High School in 1975. He earned a diploma from CMVTI with a major in electronics in 1977 and an associates degree in business management from the University of Maine in 1989.

He was employed by Country Kitchen until 1982 when a motorcycle accident abruptly changed the course his life. He then worked at Rick’s Auto Body until starting his own excavation company in 1984.

Rick was a shrewd businessman and maintained a loyal customer base throughout the years. He also developed strong relationships with trucking companies and material suppliers. His integrity made it possible for R. L Gustus and Son Construction to be his legacy for his son.

Rick met Linda Bradstreet in 1982 and they were married on Dec. 19, 1992. They spent 38 wonderful years together creating many beautiful memories that included motorhome trips to Florida, Niagara Falls and twice to Manhattan. Before he got ill, he had purchased his dream ‘diesel pusher’ and enjoyed Memorial weekend at a Bar Harbor campground and the Fourth of July at Old Orchard Beach.

Rick loved being a Dad and always enjoyed spending time with Mike and his friends. Many looked up to him as a Dad figure.

Favorite memories were created during the many years Mike raced in both motocross and snocross events. Not only was he Mike’s #1 fan, but he was the mechanic for Team Holeshot and always the first to get to Mike on the few crazy crashes he had. His proudest achievement, though, was becoming a grandfather. The bond Kinsley and he had was incredibly special and his formidable 16-month fight will allow her to have real memories of her “Brarnpa”.

Rick was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Donna Pratte and Judy Scott; nephew, Nathan Pratte and niece, Katrina Pratte.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bradstreet Gustus; son, Michael Leonard Gustus, companion Caitlin Parker; and granddaughter Kinsley Gustus of Greene; sisters, Regina Dagneau of Sabattus, and Cindy Stevens and husband Howard of Greene, a brother, Rory Gustus and wife Theresa of Lisbon; maternal aunt, Betty Gravel of California and uncle, Ralph Srntth Jr. of Auburn; a special lifelong friend, Owen Donnell of Leeds; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wants to give special thanks to Rick’s sisters-in-law, Pauline Murphy and Nancy Gumprecht, brother-in-law, Pastor Christian Grumprceht and niece, Emma Encarnacion for opening their homes to Rick and providing the tender and loving care that he deserved during his final months.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. At Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Road, Sabattus.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers donations to compensate those who provided a home and care would be appreciated.