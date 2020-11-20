AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy – Auburn Campus President Timothy Gallic has announced the honor roll for the first quarter.

The following students have achieved a 4.25 average and above in all courses and are on the Principal’s List:

Grade 12: Molly Brown, Sarah Brown, Anna Cote, Aaliyah Cruz, Amelia Fortin, Lucy Frenette, Martha Geyer-Shaheen, Grace Girardin, Owen Mitchell, Gisele Ouellette, Elliana Smith, Lauren Theriault.

Grade 11: Nicholas Calandra, Julianne Cook, Noah Cyr, Kathleen Dean, McKenzie Lagerson, Patrick Manson, Isabella McMillen, Bella Perryman, Eleanor Russell, Kyla Wallace, Jessica Zimmerman.

Grade 10: Laura Wong.

Grade nine: Rieslynn Bernier, Connor Cyr, Anna Geyer-Shaheen, Kyle Reed.

Grade eight: Belle Beauchesne, Anna Theriault.

Grade seven: Spencer Morgan.

Grade six: Naomi Fairbanks, Ava Martin, Kai Taylor.

The following students have achieved a 3.80 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and have attained First Honors:

Grade 12: Alec Beaudin, Matthew Gosselin, Nathan Jones, Benjamin Kase, Sydney Stebbins, Madison Tyus, Cassie Wardwell.

Grade 11: Carlo Cabrera, Sydney Dick, Kevin Gallic, Dylan Grover, Leandro Naous, Cezarie St. Jean, Isabella Webster, Benedicte Yombe.

Grade 10: Ava Apodaca, Lily Beauchesne, Ethan Berube, Natalie Brocke, Miles Frenette, Matthew Gould, Colby Levasseur, Abigail Mitchell, Matthew Nguyen, Camren Samson, Anna Seguin, Chloe Whited.

Grade nine: Georgiana Davidson, Avery Gravel, Hailey Hughes, Timothee Ouellette.

Grade eight: Gabrielle Allen, Charlize Apodaca, Jordynn Bilodeau, Owen Gallic, Jack Gilpatric, Lola Jones, Logan Martin, Lauren Naous, Jaipal Petal, Abbie Simpson, Jonathan Tangilamesu, Brookelyn Whited, Taylor Varney.

Grade seven: Chloe Beauchesne, Isabella Bouffard, Cecile Brown, Ellia Dick, Benjamin Dumais, Kendall Gravel, Elijah Fish, Dmitri Keene, Victoria Lac, Sela Russell.

Grade six: Madeline Andrews, Chloe Croteau, Piper Croteau, Ian Cyr, Liam Gregoire, Chloe Grover, Chloe LePrell, Charles Marcotte, William Wallingford.

The following students have achieved a 3.25 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and are on Second Honors:

Grade 12: Stephen Arata, Madison Boulet, Emily Cutter, Matthew Fletcher, Matthew Frett, William Levasseur, Lucas Pushard, Emily Wallingford, Erin White.

Grade 11: Samuel Burnham, Colin Casserly, Kade Kohler, Aaron Thibault.

Grade 10: Elizabeth Aube, Brianna Frederick, Erik Jones, Marleen Pagenkopf, Isabella Pelletier, Natalie Reed.

Grade nine: Ryan Bussiere, Logan Carey, Thomas Casserly, Gianna Errico, Peter Hayes, Campbell Perryman, Natalia Russell, Aiden Walling.

Grade eight: Emily Andrews, Alexyss Baird, Aiden Belanger, Ashley Connor, John Brocke, Leah Herrick, Phoenix Jalbert, Brockton Morissette, Joshua Parenteau, Dameon Theberge, Isaac Yombe.

Grade seven: Joseph Adams, Harper Borden, Maia Cote, Haydon Emery, Sophia Franciose, Brooke Herbest, Isabelle Hinkley, Brody Walling.

Grade six: Sebastian Caine, Zane Deletetsky, Nathanial Dodge, Victor Lac, Olivia Tapley.

The following students have achieved a 3.0 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and are on the Honorable Mention list:

Grade 10: Noah Girardin.

Grade nine: Colin Dube, Ethan Pelletier.