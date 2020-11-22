While there’s a difference between a biological attack and pandemic, that difference shouldn’t alter the way in which these issues are addressed. In each case policing of the populace plays an important role. If done effectively this allows the mandates designed to prevent the spread of infection to work as intended.

We have a problem, and as I see it that problem begins with the politicization of COVID-19. Had this been a biological attack, every government plan on record that was developed to prevent the spread of infection would have required enforcement of those measures known to limit it. This is true of plans developed by the Centers for Disease Control, the National Threat Assessment Center, and the Pentagon — organizations that have considered the topic since at least the Cold War period, when biological attack was a particular concern.

For those who argue this would infringe upon their freedoms I have but one thing to say: Your rights do not extend to actions that may endanger others.

Jamie Beaulieu, Farmington