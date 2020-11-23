The Cleveland Browns not only managed without star Myles Garrett for one game, they won.

They’ll have to try to do it again.

The dynamic end will miss this week’s game against Jacksonville as he continues to recover from the COVID-19 virus. Garrett tested positive last Friday and sat out Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’ll remain on the COVID list this week and won’t play against the Jaguars (1-9).

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Garrett’s condition Monday other than saying the team is adhering to the intensive protocols put in place by the league and players’ union on the virus and the 24-year old will not be cleared in time to face the Jaguars.

“We’re ruling him out because that’s what the protocols call for,” Stefanski said. “We’re just following the rules and will continue to do so.”

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL’s best defensive players all season. He has four strip sacks and made numerous game-swinging plays while helping the Browns (7-3) toward their best 10-game record since 1994.

Cleveland is going for its first playoff spot since 2002.

VIKINGS: Minnesota placed star wide receiver Adam Thielen on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The move was made the day after Minnesota’s game against Dallas. The list is used for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus.

Teams aren’t allowed to specify which category a player falls in, but if Thielen is being isolated for contact tracing he’d have time to be cleared for the upcoming game against Carolina.

Thielen leads the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions, the most in Vikings history through the first 10 games.

BENGALS: Heisman Trophy winner and top draft pick Joe Burrow brought excitement and hope to the franchise and its long-suffering fans that was drained in an instant when Burrow’s left leg was bent in an unnatural angle in the second half of Sunday’s game against Washington.

Cincinnati lost Burrow for the season, then lost the game.

“It just kind of tore everybody apart,” receiver Tyler Boyd said.

Shortly after the game, Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Coach Zac Taylor would say only that Burrow will have surgery and should be ready for 2021 season. Burrow was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

GIANTS: Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines will start practicing with the New York Giants this week.

The Giants, who had a bye this past weekend, announced Monday they are starting the 21-day period to determine whether to take them off injured reserve or keep them on it for the rest of the season.

New York (3-7) also said punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on it on Wednesday after having close contact with a player who tested positive for the virus.

Kicker Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and recently signed wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis remained on the COVID-19 list.

RAVENS: Several members of the Baltimore Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the team to conduct all activities virtually with a game against unbeaten Pittsburgh coming up Thursday night.

The Ravens said they were informed late Sunday night that “multiple” people tested positive. The team has shut down its practice facility and started the process of contact tracing.

The names of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been released.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle’s game against Arizona.

Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen’s spot. Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week.

Olsen was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. It was a non-contact injury and Olsen went down immediately.

BILLS: Tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart, which is considered a COVID-19 aftereffect.

Coach Sean McDermott provided the update as the Bills (7-3) returned from their bye week to prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) this weekend. McDermott said a team doctor discovered Sweeney had myocarditis during an examination to determine whether he could resume practicing.

The second-year player has been sidelined by a foot injury since the team opened training camp in July, and began the season on the physically unable to perform list. Sweeney was then placed on the team’s reserve-COVID-19 list on Oct. 24.

49ERS: San Francisco placed two more players on the COVID-19 list.

Defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis have been added to the list. San Francisco has added eight players to the COVID-19 list since defensive lineman Arik Armstead was placed on it last week following a positive test.

The list is used for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who is infected with the coronavirus.

The Niners had a bye last week and play at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

