Monday, November 23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton

