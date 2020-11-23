|Monday, November 23
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea
|4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton
