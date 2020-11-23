• Bruce G. Brown, 65, of 7 Pratt Hill Road, Hartford, on a charge of operating ATV under the influence, 4:10 p.m. Friday in Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kelsey M. Chamberlain, 34, of 282 Fore St., Oxford, on charges of domestic violence assault and failure to appear after bailed, 11:22 a.m. Sunday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Ryan P. Fogg, 34, of 67 Ramsdell Road, Hebron, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, 1:13 p.m. Saturday in Hebron by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Miranda L. Gardini, 38, of 199 Pratt Road, Parsonsfield, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:17 p.m. Sunday at 17 Morse Hill Road, West Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• William D. Murray, 53, of 77 Waterford Road, Harrison, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:38 a.m. Sunday at 11 Beal St., Norway, by Norway Police Department.

• Erik E. Simoneau, 42, of 126 Cheryl Lane, Oxford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:25 p.m. Friday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Jack D. Sisson, 46, of 5 Kittridge Brook Road, West Paris, on charges of failure to appear after bailed and operating after habitual offender revocation with prior, 1:49 p.m. Friday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Amber L. Tozier, 31, of 160 Knox St., Rumford, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 4:05 p.m. Saturday in Canton by Maine State Police.

• Brandon L. Tracy, 31, of 513 South High St., Bridgton, on violation of condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and failure to appear after bailed, 8:34 p.m. at 251 Main St., Norway by Oxford Police Department.

• Scott P. Webber, 50, of 7 Lynn St., Norway, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Hazen Street in Norway by Norway Police Department.

filed under: