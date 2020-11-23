“The Stepping Off Place” by Cameron Kelly Rosenblum will be the focus of this month’s Read Your Mind virtual book discussion series on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Read Your Mind series is focused on teen mental health and wellness featuring young adult authors and community health experts exploring complex and common health concerns through the vehicle of teen books. Rosenblum will be interviewed by fellow Maine young adult author Gillian French. Community guests will be The Center for Grieving Children and The Yellow Tulip Project. The novel tackles love, grief, and mental health as one girl must process her friend’s death and ultimately learn how to stand in her own light. The book is suited for fans of “All the Bright Places” and “We Were Liars.”

All Read Your Mind sessions will take place live on Zoom at 12 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month and will be recorded and made available for future viewing. The sessions will focus on a particular and unique youth mental health topic. They will feature authors of fiction and nonfiction books for teens and a community support partner with expertise in the mental health topics covered in each book. There will be time for anonymous audience Q&A after each session. These sessions are intended for teenagers and adults who work with teens. Registration is required to attend each session.

The monthly series is brought to you by a partnership between the Portland Public Teen Library, the Lewiston Public Teen Library, Print: A Bookstore, and community partners who work with young people. Questions about this series can be sent to [email protected]

