100 Years Ago: 1920

Announcement that a new electric organ for St. Michael’s church in Auburn, is being built by the Hook-Hastings company at Kendall Green, Mass. was made Wednesday evening at a harvest supper at the parish house. The organ chamber has been completed under the direction of Fred Greenleaf. When finally completed, there will be no finer pipe organ in Lewiston or Auburn. It will be similar to that in the Bates College chapel. When the church is enlarged or rebuilt, as it will be eventually, an addition can also be made to the organ, so that the instrument will be entirely suited to any church which the parish may erect.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Governor and Mrs. Kenneth Curtis will be host to Thanksgiving Dinner guests at the Blaine Mansion on Thursday. The guests for the day are long-time friends, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Sparta of Portland, and their three children — Jane, Peter, and Kenneth Curtis Sparta. The governor and Mr. Sparta were roommates while the two were fellow students at Maine Maritime Academy some years ago.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Fourth-graders at Dixfield Elementary took a short trip to Ludden Library with their teacher, June Giambattista, and school librarian, Laura McCluskey during National Children’s Book Week. The students prepared for the visit by honing their library skills. Taking part in the library outing were Marc Gagne, Nathaniel Skillin, Monica Carver, Connie Money and Amanda Dyke.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

