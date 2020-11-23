Sun Journal staff photographers' favorite photos from the past week.
Posted
SCROLL
A crane lowers the Vietnam-era Corsair jet onto its pedestal Saturday morning, Nov. 14, in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Franny Lin finishes feeding the turkeys Thursday, Nov. 19, at Willow Pond Farm in Sabattus. Lin’s summer apprenticeship at the farm is coming to an end and she will head back to Arlington, Mass., just before Thanksgiving. Farm owner Jill Agnew says her farm shareholders are asking for smaller turkeys this year because people are choosing to have small gatherings because of COVID-19. Agnew says she has had numerous telephone calls asking for 12-pound turkeys. “You can’t get that here,” Agnew tells them. During a typical year, Agnew says she receives requests for birds up to 30 pounds. Not this year. Agnew says the 44 turkeys she has raised for Thanksgiving will average 21 pounds. “No one wants big birds this year because they can’t have large gatherings with friends and family,” Agnew says. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A murder of crows fly Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, across the downtown Lewiston skyline. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team clear the scene on Horton Street in Lewiston on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Saying “it’s sort of like a puzzle,” Moe Galarneau stacks wood Tuesday, Nov. 17, at his Auburn home. Galarneau, 71, said he will split nine cords before winter. “Six for me and three for my granddaughter,” he said. Galarneau lives in the house where he grew up. “We have burned wood in this house since 1951,” says the school bus driver, who finds time to split wood between his morning and afternoon bus runs for Acadia Academy in Lewiston. “My goal is to get it done before the snow falls.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Carter Boyce reaches for a bottle Monday morning, Nov. 16, on the side of Route 11 in Mechanic Falls, while his brother, Bryson, watches his mom’s boyfriend, David Pepin, right, pick up another bottle. “My girlfriend went out hunting with her dad, so we let the chickens out and went for a walk.” Pepin said as they headed home. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Joshua R. Boyd is taken into custody for questioning on Horton Street in Lewiston. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police Officer Jeremy Somma during a gunfire exchange with Lewiston police early Wednesday morning, Nov. 18. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Children are escorted from their apartment building on Horton Street during the search, Wednesday, Nov. 18, for a suspect involved in a shootout with Lewiston police several blocks away. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.