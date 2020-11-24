AUGUSTA — The Capital Judicial Center is closed to the public today and Wednesday, due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The Capital Judicial Center in Augusta was closed Tuesday due to an employee testing positive for COIVD-19. Keith Edwards/Kennebec Journal

The Maine Judicial Branch’s Administrative Office of the Courts announced the court closure due to an employee at the Augusta courthouse testing positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The court’s announcement stated those who have come into close contact with the employee who tested positive have been notified, consistent with the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Several dispositional conferences and other court hearings had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The courthouse was already scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Signs taped to the door of the courthouse note that anyone seeking a protection from abuse order may contact the Waterville District Court.

This story will be updated.

