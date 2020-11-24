BOWDOIN — A Lisbon man was charged with operating under the influence following a crash on Lewis Hill Road Monday night.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash at 8:17 p.m. Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Adam Call, 23, of Lisbon was charged with operating under the influence, aggravated operation after habitual offender classification and driving to endanger.

Strout said that a witness told the sheriff’s office that the driver walked away from the crash. A deputy allegedly found Call walking as he approached the crash, Strout said.

Call was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries before he was taken to Two Bridge Regional Jail in Wiscasset, Strout said.

Call posted a $500 cash bail and was released from Two Bridges Regional Jail Tuesday morning, according to the jail.

