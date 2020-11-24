LEWISTON — What do you know about Chanukah (Hanukkah)? What does it mean, and how is it celebrated? Rabbi Sruli Dresdner and his wife, Lisa Mayer, will give a presentation at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, during a senior college Food for Thought presentation about Chanukah, including music and stories.

International Klezmer personalities Sruli and Lisa have performed on PBS-TV and National Public Radio as well as at festivals, concerts and synagogues all over the world. They were featured at the Cracow Festival of Jewish Culture in Poland, the Jerusalem Cultures Center, and in Weimar, Germany. They are scholars of Klezmer and Chassidic music and dance and teach workshops at synagogues, universities and schools around the country. They are on the faculty of KlezKanada in Montreal and have performed at the Ashkenaz Festival in Toronto.

Dresdner is spiritual leader of Temple Shalom Synagogue Center in Auburn, where members of the temple and guests frequently enjoy their delightful music in addition to their shared faith and wisdom.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, email [email protected] by noon Sunday, Dec. 13. Leave name, the event and email to receive a link.

