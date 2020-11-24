The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming virtually to Maine beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, and features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event. One attendee will be selected to win the 2020 Grand Prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.

Among the films to be screened are “Particles and Droplets,” by Gilbert Rowley: a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst; “Aurora Fontinalis,” by Intents Media: An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north; “Iqaluk,” by Hooké: A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char; “The Mend,” by Broc Isabelle: A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background; and “Nine Foot Rod,” by Dana Lattery: Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit. Others include “AK 30,” seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; “The Bull Run,” looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and “Poetry in Motion,” the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion. Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, founded in 2011, screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year. The event is hosted by Fly Fusion Magazine. For information, contact https://www.flyfilmfest.com/.

Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f7e14aa565b240052a18115. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing. Tickets will be active for seven days.

