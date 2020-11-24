The popular Maine “staycation” travel series hosted by the Camden Public Library continues with an online presentation entitled “An Insider’s Guide to the Sebago Lakes Region” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec, 17. Robin Mullins, Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce executive director, will take the audience on a narrated pictorial journey through the six communities that make up what is known as the Sebago Lakes Region. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

The Native American name Sebago means “great stretch of water,” the perfect description of Maine’s second largest lake. Six towns have shore frontage on Sebago Lake: Windham, Raymond, Casco, Sebago, Standish, and Naples. The region is known as a haven for recreation, and Mullins will cover opportunities in the Sebago Lakes area for golfing, boating, hiking, and swimming in the spring and summer, as well as leaf peeping, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and shopping in the fall and winter. She will also delve into the lesser-known and unique features of this scenic region and answer audience questions with some true “insider” suggestions.

For more information on this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

« Previous

filed under: