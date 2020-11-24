To graduate high school in 1956 I had to pass a class called “civics.” In it we learned how our government functions.
One part was about the job of a secretary of state. In each state that person leads a group of nonpartisan election workers who are trained to count ballots in national and state elections.
Over the years states have improved the speed and accuracy of the count. Studies show that most elections have errors of less than 1%. The recent presidential election meets that standard.
If students had been taught about this process, fewer would believe the cry of “election fraud.”
Ray Mitchell, South Paris
