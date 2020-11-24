Regional School District 9 Board of Directors agenda

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link***

The agenda has been amended to change the order of the items – 11/24/20

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney (20 minutes). Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney.

IV. Public comment

V. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from board/administrator

VI. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve

A. Transfers

VII. Presentations

A. Winter sports update- Chad Brackett

1. MPA – return to competitive athletics and activities, Nov. 17, 2020

2. MPA – appendices – general recommendations for return to participation

B. RSU 9 Language Acquisition Program Plan – Laura Columbia

1. Current LAU Plan (2005)

2. Proposed RSU 9 LAU Plan

C. RSU 9 Building Administrator Professional Evaluation and Professional Growth Plan – James Black

VIII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from November 10, 2020. Motion to approve consent agenda

IX. Committee Reports

A. Operations – none

B. Personnel & Finance – none

C. Educational Policy – none

D. Drop-Out Prevention – none

X. New business

A. Foster Career and Technical Education Center equipment trade proposal

1. Proposal

2. Estimate from MB Tractor & Equipment. Motion to approve the Foster Career and Technical Education Center

equipment trade proposal and estimate from MB Tractor & Equipment

B. RSU 9 LAU Plan

Motion to approve the Proposed RSU 9 LAU (Language Acquisition Program) Plan as presented

C. RSU 9 Building Administrator Professional Evaluation and Professional Growth Plan. Motion to approve the RSU 9 Building Administrator Professional Evaluation and Professional Growth Plan as presented

D. Conflict Resolution Proposals

XI. Adjourn

Next Scheduled Meetings

Dec. 8, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Dec. 22, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings

Dec. 1, 2020 – Operations – 5:00 p.m. – Zoom

Dec. 1, 2020 – Personnel & Finance – 6:00 p.m. – Zoom

Dec. 1, 2020 – Educational Policy – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom

