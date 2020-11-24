Regional School District 9 Board of Directors agenda
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020
***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link***
The agenda has been amended to change the order of the items – 11/24/20
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney (20 minutes). Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney.
IV. Public comment
V. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from board/administrator
VI. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve
A. Transfers
VII. Presentations
A. Winter sports update- Chad Brackett
1. MPA – return to competitive athletics and activities, Nov. 17, 2020
2. MPA – appendices – general recommendations for return to participation
B. RSU 9 Language Acquisition Program Plan – Laura Columbia
1. Current LAU Plan (2005)
2. Proposed RSU 9 LAU Plan
C. RSU 9 Building Administrator Professional Evaluation and Professional Growth Plan – James Black
VIII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from November 10, 2020. Motion to approve consent agenda
IX. Committee Reports
A. Operations – none
B. Personnel & Finance – none
C. Educational Policy – none
D. Drop-Out Prevention – none
X. New business
A. Foster Career and Technical Education Center equipment trade proposal
1. Proposal
2. Estimate from MB Tractor & Equipment. Motion to approve the Foster Career and Technical Education Center
equipment trade proposal and estimate from MB Tractor & Equipment
B. RSU 9 LAU Plan
Motion to approve the Proposed RSU 9 LAU (Language Acquisition Program) Plan as presented
C. RSU 9 Building Administrator Professional Evaluation and Professional Growth Plan. Motion to approve the RSU 9 Building Administrator Professional Evaluation and Professional Growth Plan as presented
D. Conflict Resolution Proposals
XI. Adjourn
Next Scheduled Meetings
Dec. 8, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Dec. 22, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings
Dec. 1, 2020 – Operations – 5:00 p.m. – Zoom
Dec. 1, 2020 – Personnel & Finance – 6:00 p.m. – Zoom
Dec. 1, 2020 – Educational Policy – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom
