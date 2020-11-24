NEW SHARON — A Readfield man accused of punching homeowner in face several times and “causing significant facial fractures” and attempted to push him off a second-story balcony on Sunday, was arrested at his Readfield residence after a several-hour standoff with police, according to a news release from state police Sgt. Peter Michaud.

At about 8:42 p.m. troopers responded to a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon for the report of a burglary and assault in progress, according to Michaud.

The suspect, Logan J. Gardner, 26, of Readfield, arrived at a family member’s residence in which he was prohibited by bail conditions due to a current domestic violence assault charge, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim.

State police later arrested Gardner following a stand-off in Readfield on charges of burglary, aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release. Upon review of the case, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office changed the burglary charge to aggravated criminal trespass, according to the booking sheet.

Troopers were nearby on Mile Hill Road on Sunday night and arrived a short time after receiving the 911 call. Gardner had already left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Gardner climbed through a second-story window and entered the house, Michaud wrote. The homeowner confronted Gardner and tried to call the police.

“Gardner attacked the homeowner and punched him in the face numerous times causing significant facial fractures as well as tried to push him off a second story balcony,” according to Michaud. “Troopers remained with the victims throughout the entirety of this incident while they received medical attention and until Gardner was apprehended.”

Trooper Andrew Hardy is the primary investigator on the case.

Several other troopers immediately responded to Gardner’s residence on Gorden Road in Readfield, where they discovered his vehicle parked in the driveway. The victims then received a call from Gardner’s family member stating that Gardner was in possession of a firearm at their residence on Gorden Road, Michaud wrote.

“Troopers attempted numerous calls to contact the family members and Gardner that were unsuccessful. The Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation teams responded and after a several hour standoff, Gardner surrendered and was taken into custody,” according to Michaud.

Gardner was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and then taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

Assisting State Police during the incident were deputies from the Franklin County and Kennebec County sheriff’s offices, Readfield and New Sharon fire departments, NorthStar EMS and Winthrop Ambulance services.

Gardner was released Monday from the jail on $2,500 bail.

A conviction on an aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison while a conviction on a aggravated criminal trespass charge carries a maximum five years in prison. A conviction on a violation of conditions of release is punishable by up to six months in jail.

