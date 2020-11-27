DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been saving can tabs and aluminum pie plates for Ronald McDonald House but have misplaced the name and number of the nice lady who picks these items up and delivers them to Portland. Could you please publish the information again? — Jeremy, no town

ANSWER: Mary Ann (783-6651) is the kind person who helps out with that task in Sun Spots Land. Ronald McDonald House cashes in these items to purchase all kind of needed miscellaneous things that keep the nonprofit in good working order.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for someone who can repair an older wooden chair. There needs to be a piece of wood bent to support the chair back. Do you have anyone in your files? — No name, no town

ANSWER: This sounds like a job for Morin’s Fine Furniture at 25 Beech St. in Lewiston (morinsfinefurniture.com.) Please call 782-7511 or email them at [email protected].

The Chair Doctor is another option. John Leavitt can be found at 148 Poplar Hill Road in Turner (chairdoctormaine.com). You can reach him at 225-2293.

Readers, please write in if you have other recommendations to add.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was taught that tips were based on the cost of the meals only, not including sales tax. When did it become OK to put out tip guides that include sales tax? Some places use an honest guide while others include the tax. I have noticed recently that some places list a top tip of 25%.

Thank you for all you do for us. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Both ways of tipping are acceptable, but let’s think this through. For example, my son and I had dinner at Applebee’s recently. We ordered off the “2 for $22” menu and had a good meal and an outstanding server — very friendly and on the ball. With tax, the bill was $23.76 and I gave her $4.75, rounding it off to $5, just because.

If I had tipped her 20% on the pre-tax amount of $22, the tip would have been $4.40 and I still would have rounded it off to $5.

Am I rich? No, I’m not. However, my kiddos all worked in the restaurant industry to make money for college, and I’ll tell you what: those tips matter. A lot.

In my opinion, tipping as much as you can is important and is a small price to pay for good service whether you’re eating a $10 meal or a $100 meal. If your server has taken good care of you, show it with your words and what’s in your wallet. Be kind. Be generous. And don’t overthink the small stuff.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank Ken, who stopped to help me change a flat tire on Route 196 on Sunday afternoon Nov.22. It was very chilly out and this young man and his wife (with two children in the back seat!) were kind enough to stop and assist me.

He wouldn’t accept my offer of compensation for his time and was just as nice as he could be! I do want him to know I have taken his advice and made a call to AAA to sign up so I hope he sees this! — No name, Topsham

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: