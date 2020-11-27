NEW YORK — The Baltimore Ravens’ bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team’s trip to Pittsburgh for a second time.

The league announced Friday the Ravens (6-4) against the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) will now take place on Tuesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, then moved to Sunday afternoon after an initial wave of players on the Ravens tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Additional positive tests, a group that reportedly includes Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, have forced the Ravens (6-4) to prepare virtually all week.

The postponement forced the NFL to move Dallas’ visit to Baltimore next week from Thursday to Monday, Dec. 7. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) will now have a short week to prepare for a visit from the Washington Football Team (4-7) on Dec. 6.

The game – if it happens – will be the second Tuesday game played in the NFL this season. Tennessee played at Buffalo on Tuesday, Oct. 13 following the Titans’ bout with COVID-19 in early October forced a reshuffling of the schedule that included moving Pittsburgh’s visit to Tennessee from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt, reserve defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and backup offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on the COVID-19 reserve/injured list on Friday shortly after the NFL moved its game against Baltimore from Sunday to Tuesday because of a COVID-19 issue with the Ravens.

The potential loss of Tuitt deals a blow to Pittsburgh’s dynamic pass rush. Tuitt is third on the team with seven sacks and his disruptive presence up the middle helps create opportunities for outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.

RAMS: Los Angeles canceled practice Friday after two members of the organization received COVID test results that require further testing. The Rams said in a statement they held their meetings virtually “out of an abundance of caution.” The team didn’t disclose the identities or jobs of the two people who received the questionable test results, which were discovered Thursday night.

The NFC West-leading Rams (7-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) on Sunday.

BRONCOS: Denver canceled practice Friday after another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the third time this season the Broncos have had to scrap practice because of the coronavirus. And it comes a day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos informed players early Friday that their facilities are closed and meetings will be held remotely leading to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.

COWBOYS: Dallas offensive linemen Zack Martin and Cam Erving will be out several weeks if not longer after getting injured in the Thanksgiving loss to Washington. Martin and Erving went out on the opening drive Thursday. Erving exited first with a sprained knee, and Martin injured his left calf on the final play before a field goal. Washington won 41-16.

A four-time All-Pro right guard playing right tackle for a line that has been in flux all season because of injuries, Martin is likely to miss consecutive games for the first time in his seven-year career. Martin missed a game earlier this season because of a concussion.

It’s the second knee injury of the year for Erving. Signed as the backup tackle in the offseason, Erving was injured blocking on a field goal in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams and missed five games. He was making his fifth straight start at left tackle.

CHARGERS: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has been activated from injured reserve after missing the past seven games due to a foot injury. Harris’ addition will come in handy after Casey Hayward Jr. was ruled out due to a groin injury. It will snap a string of 106 consecutive games played for Hayward, the longest active streak among cornerbacks.

Coach Anthony Lynn also said that Brandon Facyson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after being out the last three games.

DOLPHINS: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice and was limited for the third day in a row Friday.

“He’s a tough tough kid,” coach Brian Flores said. “He wants to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.

BEARS: Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Coach Matt Nagy said.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky.

The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak.

Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.

Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury Nov. 1 against New Orleans while he ran on a zone-read, his only play since being benched against Atlanta in Week 3. Foles’ injury occurred on a sack in the fourth quarter of a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16.

JETS: Sam Darnold’s shoulder is feeling fine and the New York Jets quarterback is ready to return.

Coach Adam Gase announced that Darnold will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after the QB’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week, barring any setbacks.

“Unless something changes today, which I don’t anticipate,” Gase said, “everything looks good to go.”

After practice, it sounded as though the quarterback was counting on being back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win.

“I feel really good,” Darnold said. “I’m continuing to take it day by day at this point, but I felt really good today and yesterday.”

Darnold missed the last two games against New England and the Los Angeles Chargers as Joe Flacco started in his place.

BENGALS: Cincinnati running back Giovani Bernard is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after dealing with a concussion.

Bernard has been starting for the Bengals (2-7-1) since Joe Mixon went out with an injured foot on Oct. 18. Bernard’s concussion was first reported by the team Wednesday but he practiced fully Friday. The next back behind Bernard is Samaje Perine, who has played in every game this season but has just 24 carries for 102 yards.

RAIDERS: Linebacker Cory Littleton is set to play on Sunday when the Raiders (6-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (7-3) Sunday. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is also a possibility to play.

Littleton returned to practice this week after missing two games following a positive coronavirus test. Backup Nicholas Morrow played well in Littleton’s absence and should remain in the mix this week even with Littleton back.

Related Headlines Ravens QB Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

« Previous

Next »