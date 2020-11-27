For many years, Patty and Frank Cerminara, along with their extended family, have put on an amazing spaghetti supper each February to benefit the Rangeley Public Library. The community comes together each year to enjoy good food and one another’s company. This year, with the ongoing pandemic, the Library has made the difficult decision not to have a public supper. But you can still enjoy a wonderful spaghetti supper in your own home while also contributing to the Rangeley Public Library. Patty will be making her delicious sauce the second week of February, putting it in one-quart mason jars for $10.00 each. There will also be frozen sauce available to buy if preferred. Please call the Library (864-5529) during the month of January to reserve your sauce to be picked up beginning the weekend of February 13th.

« Previous

Next »