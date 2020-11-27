Aaron Jellison of Lewiston secures his purchase of five 68-inch-tall Nutcrackers in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn on Black Friday. Jellison got in line outside the store at 2 a.m. so that he could get as many of the Christmas decorations as he could. “My wife said to get eight of them, but they only had five.” “Good thing,” said Jellison. “I didn’t think that one through very well,” Jellison said about getting the Nutcrackers in the car. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
auburn maine, retail
