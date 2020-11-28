WEST PARIS — The West Paris Unitarian Universalist Church meets at 9 a.m. Sundays while observing the safety practices of wearing masks and social distancing. Members are not singing during the hymns, but are uplifted by the music of Tom Coolidge. The December speakers are announced.

Dec. 6: Guest speaker Maryli Tiemann will discuss “Health, Hope and Humor.” From the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, Tiemann returns to share the poetry of Maine writers, to explore recent research from neurologists and to hum along to hymns.

Dec. 13: Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights will be led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson, who will use Hanukkah as a starting point for a consideration of those evolving symbolic meanings.

Dec. 20: Guest speaker Cynthia Reedy will discuss “Season of Joy – A Time of Celebration.”

Dec. 24: The church will not hold the annual candlelight service this year due to the pandemic. However, the Norway UU Church will offer a 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service on Zoom, led by Stephenson, with traditional readings and carols and special music.

Dec. 27: “On the Brink” will be led by Stephenson. As arbitrary as Jan. 1 may be as the designated day to begin again, most will be happy to say “goodbye” to 2020. Members will reflect on hope for the New Year as they prepare to enter 2021.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit uua.org.

